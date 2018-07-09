U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Resigns Among Others in Brexit Upset

U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned Monday, just a day after Brexit Secretary David Davis announced his own resignation. Brexit minister Steve Baker also resigned alongside Davis.

The resignations point towards internal disputes regarding the U.K.’s Brexit strategy, which puts Prime Minister Theresa May’s leadership at risk. Her government stands divided despite having supposedly agreed upon a Brexit strategy on Friday.

Johnson was due to make a statement on Brexit policy Monday afternoon, but instead submitted his resignation. The announcement came after he failed to show up to the Western Balkans Summit in London, which he was meant to host.

“This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary,” read a statement from May. “His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”

Business Insider reports that Johnson has been highly critical of May’s Brexit strategy, privately telling his cabinet members that her suggested policy is akin to “polishing a turd.”

Dominic Raab has replaced David Davis as Brexit secretary. Johnson’s replacements has yet to be announced.