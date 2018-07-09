Amazon Prime Day vs. Black Friday: Which Has Better Deals?

Amazon’s efforts to make Prime Day a full-fledged retail event have been gathering steam for nearly four years now, but how does the day compare to Black Friday, the so-called biggest shopping day of the year? Pretty good, as it turns out.

A price comparison study of the two shopping days over past three years by BestBlackFriday.com shows that bargain hunters have had a lot of deals to explore and predicts this year will be no different.

Last year, 76% of the deals on Prime Day were better than Black Friday, according to the site. That compares to 77% of the deals in 2016 and 64% in 2015. This year’s Amazon Prime Day begins at 12 p.m. PT on July 16.

Bargain hunting might be a little more difficult this year, though. BestBlackFriday says it expects at least 70% of comparable prices to be better than Black Friday 2017.

It’ll likely be Sunday or Monday before we know exactly how good the deals are, as that’s when Amazon is expected to announce some of the bargains. But the site does have some advice for people who are hoping to save the most.

First, the best deals aren’t likely to be found late at night. Overnight deals from Monday the 16th through Tuesday are expected to somewhat run of the mill. But daylight Prime Day hours could be hot. Last year, for instance, the best TV deals didn’t go live until the final hours.

BestBlackFriday and other deal sites will likely live blog the deals, letting people know how the prices compare to both holiday sales as well as the usual sale prices. And if you’re hoping to grab an especially hot deal, it’s best to do it on a laptop or desktop. Those platforms tend to move faster, letting you better compare prices.

Of course, as with any Prime Day or Black Friday event, it’s important to look beyond the savings and at the item itself. A good deal isn’t that good if it’s for something you likely wouldn’t have bought in the first place, but it’s sometimes hard to remember that when you see a savings of 70%.