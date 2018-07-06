All the National Fried Chicken Day Deals You Need to Know About

It’s National Fried Chicken Day!

If you’re having withdrawals from the greasy food of July 4th, you can score a deal on fried chicken at a number of fast-food chains, both today (July 6) and in some cases next week—or for the rest of the month as well.

From individual fried chicken sandwiches to a box of chicken for the whole family, here are a few of the deals we’ve found for the day:

Popeyes

Popeyes is keeping its stores in New York and Los Angeles open for 24 hours for the big day. Participating locations are also offering $.24 drumsticks from midnight to 7 am, for that late night/breakfast drumstick crowd.

Bojangles

Bojangles is offering $5 off its Super Tailgate special, which comes with three “picnic fixings” and a half gallon of tea—but you’ll have to work for it. To score the deal you must tweet at the restaurant and include a drumstick emoji as well as the hashtag #ItsBoTime. Bojangles will digitally send you the coupon, but you’ll need to print it out to redeem it at a store.

It's our birthday and #NationalFriedChickenDay. To celebrate, tweet #ItsBoTime with this emoji 🍗, and we'll send you a link for a $5 off coupon! Or you know, you could watch a soap opera ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Bojangles' (@Bojangles1977) July 6, 2018

Boxcar Betty’s

The Chicago location of Boxcar Betty’s is offering a choice of a free Boxcar sandwich or classic Betty from 4:30-6 pm today when you make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. All other locations are offering customers $2 off chicken sandwiches from 3-5 pm.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chicken’s customers can score a Chick’s Meal for $5 today at all of the chain’s U.S. locations.

Church’s Chicken

Church’s customers can score two pieces of chicken, two sides, and a biscuit for $5 today.

Chick-Fil-A

If you can’t quite make it out to celebrate today, Chick-Fil-A (recently named the nation’s favorite fast-food chain) will offer customers a free entree on July 10 for Cow Appreciation Day. The one caveat: you have to dress like a cow in order to get it.

KFC

KFC isn’t offering any special deals today, but the Colonel is celebrating the holiday by appearing in an episode of the daytime soap opera, General Hospital: