Here Are VC Marc Andreessen's Favorite Books of the Summer

It’s summer. And that means relaxation, vacations, and catching up on some of those books you’ve put off reading.

But if you’re looking for some new reads or simply want to check out what others are enjoying, famed investor and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has some ideas. On his Twitter feed Thursday, Andreessen shared a list of books he’s read recently and recommends you check out. The titles center on business, politics, and philosophy. And they all aim to teach you something about yourself, your business, or the people around you.

Read on for a look at all the books Andreessen recommends you read this summer:

Expert Political Judgment: How Good Is It? How Can We Know?

From Andreessen: “All pundits and commentators should publish their prediction track records, yet don’t. What to pay attention to and what to ignore.”

Thinking, Fast and Slow

From Andreessen: “Captivating dive into human decision making, marred by inclusion of several/many? psychology studies that fail to replicate.”

Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts

From Andreessen: “Compact guide to probabilistic domains like poker, or venture capital.”

The Spider Network: How a Math Genius and a Gang of Scheming Bankers Pulled Off One of the Greatest Scams in History

From Andreessen: “‘Billions’-esque saga of global financial market manipulation, at mind-boggling scale and hiding in plain sight, by a small cabal of bankers in London.”

A Guide to the Good Life: The Ancient Art of Stoic Joy

From Andreessen: “Best (?) walk through the ancient/current philosophy of Stoicism.”

The Courage to Be Disliked: The Japanese Phenomenon That Shows You How to Change Your Life and Achieve Real Happiness

From Andreessen: “Adlerian psychology meets Stoic philosophy in Socratic dialogue. Compelling from front to back. Highly recommend.”

All Out War: The Full Story of How Brexit Sank Britain’s Political Class

From Andreessen: “Economic self-destruction or national liberation? Repercussions to play out for decades.”

When the Wolves Bite: Two Billionaires, One Company, and an Epic Wall Street Battle

From Andreessen: “Sip a delicious Herbal Aloe Shake while reading.”

But What If We’re Wrong?: Thinking About the Present As If It Were the Past

From Andreessen: “Wide-ranging meditation on how to think about the reality that we’re probably wrong about most things we believe.”

Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling

From Andreessen: “On the bus/in the plane with the Hillary campaign.”

The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam

From Andreessen: “One perspective on the politics of immigration in Europe, playing out in real time.”

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership

From Andreessen: “Certainly the story is well known, but given author’s propensity to post photos of himself wearing running shoes in Iowa, potentially relevant again starting next year?”

Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue

From Andreessen: “Startlingly deep cultural history of conspiracies, examined through the lens of the brutally effective Gawker takedown, with full access to the main players.”

Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life

From Andreessen: “Skin in the game as conflict of interest, or as attaching one’s livelihood to one’s speech?”

12 Rules of Life: An Antitdote to Chaos

From Andreessen: “A bracing disassembly and reconstruction of a theory of individual progress in the modern world.”

Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle between Marvel and DC

From Andreessen: “Spellbinding creative and business history of the incredibly imaginative comic book industry in the decades before it ate Hollywood.”

Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House

From Andreessen: “Visceral, raw, you-are-there recounting of living through the hack attacks and resulting meltdown of the DNC in 2016.”

Days of Rage: America’s Radical Underground, the FBI, and the Forgotten Age of Revolutionary Violence

From Andreessen: “How 1960s racial politics descended into 1970s terrorist bombings, thanks to privileged college students breaking very bad.”

Civilian Warriors: The Inside Story of Blackwater and the Unsung Heroes of the War on Terror

From Andreessen: “The founding and growth of military contractor Blackwater as told by its founder and CEO; newly relevant due to the Mueller investigation.”

The Rise of Superman: Decoding the Science of Ultimate Human Performance

From Andreessen: “Startling walk through a series of domains where peak human performance is rising at remarkable rates due to ‘flow state.'”

Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency

From Andreessen: “Best (?) book so far on the Republican side of the 2016 race, and a deep dive into the intellectual origins of Bannonism and to some extent Trumpism.”

Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign

From Andreessen: “Best (?) book so far on the Democratic side of the 2016 race, most provocatively on the impact of the press coverage of the email hacks on the last stages of the race.”

Living with a SEAL: 31 Days Training with the Toughest Man on the Planet

From Andreessen: “What’s it like to train with a Navy SEAL in winter in New York for a whole month?”

The Myth of the Rational Voter: Why Democracies Choose Bad Policies

From Andreessen: “‘The median American is a moderate national socialist – statist to the core on both economic and social policy. Given public opinion, the policies of First World democracies are surprisingly libertarian.'”

A Very Expensive Poison: The Assassination of Alexander Litvinenko and Putin’s War with the West

From Andreessen: “The astonishing story of the Litvinenko and Perepilichnyy assassinations in the UK; reads like a Lee Child thriller; plenty topical now.”

Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of SEAL Team 10

From Andreessen: “The film was fine but the book is unreal; incredibly vivid story of superlative American heroes.”

How to Live: Or A Life of Montaigne in One Question and Twenty Attempts at an Answer

From Andreessen: “‘How to get along with people, how to deal with violence, how to adjust to losing someone you love—All versions of a bigger question: How do you live?'”

