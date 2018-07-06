These Are 2018's Best-Selling Video Games — So Far

While pretty much everyone expects Red Dead Redemption 2, the upcoming game from the developers of Grand Theft Auto, to dominate the year-end sales charts, Ubisoft could have a strong second-place showing.

The publisher saw its Far Cry 5 listed Thursday as one of the top-selling PC games of 2018 so far. And new data, provided by The NPD Group to Fortune, shows the game is the best-selling console title of the year so far as well.

Mid-year sales figures for the video game industry show which spring releases have connected with audiences, as well as which hot holiday sellers have traction with players. Many fall off the chart as the year-end releases hit, but they’re a good barometer of what’s connecting with the audience.

And unlike the majority of the top selling-games on Steam, most were released in the past 12 months.

Rankings for this mid-year list were taken from sales figures from January through the end of May, the most recent reporting period for The NPD Group. Due to agreements with publishers, NPD does not publicly release hard sales numbers, but it does rank the top sellers.

Here are the best-selling video games of 2018 so far.

1. Far Cry 5 (Publisher: Ubisoft)

2. God of War 2018 (Publisher: Sony)

3. Monster Hunter: World (Publisher: Capcom)

4. Call of Duty: WWII (Publisher: Activision-Blizzard)

5. Dragon Ball: Fighterz (Publisher: Bandai Namco)

6. Grand Theft Auto V (Publisher: Take-Two Interactive Software)



7. NBA 2K18 (Publisher: Take-Two Interactive Software)

8. MLB 18: The Show (Publisher: Sony)

9. Mario Kart 8 (Publisher: Nintendo)

10. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (Publisher: Microsoft)

Only three titles, Far Cry 5, GTA V, and Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, appeared on both lists.