Scott Pruitt Resigns as EPA Administrator

Scott Pruitt is stepping down as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency amid a deluge of damaging revelations about his spending, travel and a condo rental that prompted Republican lawmakers to distance themselves and raise questions about his continued effectiveness.

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that he had accepted the resignation on Tuesday.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump said. “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!”

It is a dramatic turn of fortune for Pruitt, who was celebrated by conservatives for zealously attacking the EPA as Oklahoma’s attorney general. Once he got to Washington, he acquired a national profile for methodically moving to dismantle Obama administration regulations on climate change and air pollution.

