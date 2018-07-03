Walmart Facing Boycott Threats Over 'Impeach 45' Shirt

Walmart is once again under fire for a shirt available on its Website.

The retailer (wmt) is facing calls for a boycott after supporters of President Donald Trump discovered a shirt for sale readying “Impeach 45“.

The shirts, seemingly discovered by the chairman of the group Students for Trump, are one of a number of “Impeach 45” offerings, which range from sweatshirts to baby clothes from a wide variety of manufacturers. The company also sells a wide range of pro-Trump merchandise, including a substantial number of “Make America Great Again” hats.

News of the shirt prompted a #BoycottWalmart movement on Twitter and social media, with a large number of supporters jumping in.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

Looks like @Walmart is looking to join the far left and maybe needs good ol #boycottwalmart to make them think a little! https://t.co/aIMpv9D3Rc — David Wright (@DavidMichWright) July 3, 2018

@Walmart

REMOVE ALL IMPEACH 45 45 YOUR FIRED FROM YOUR STORES AND WEBSITE OR WE WILL BOYCOTT!! WE ARE MANY WE ARE STRONG!! @realDonaldTrump @PressSec

WALMART YOU CROSSED THE LINE, REMOVE IT NOW OR ELSE!! #BOYCOTTWALMART pic.twitter.com/c9i6e1KFRc — #Nana's3Blessings💞 (@perubear7) July 3, 2018

#BoycottWalmart disgusting! This is totally unacceptable and you need to fix this. @Walmart would not have made a recent online purchase if I had known this. — jennifer walters (@jwalters0529) July 3, 2018

The call for a Walmart boycott seemingly picked up steam as conservative media outlets spread the word about the shirts.

Fortune has reached out to Walmart for further comment, and this story will be updated upon reply.

Walmart, not long ago, was in trouble with liberals as well for a shirt it sold that read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED”

Facing protests, the company quickly pulled the shirt from its site, saying in a statement “As soon as we were alerted to this content promoting violence against journalists we removed the content, added this content to our automated scanning systems, and kicked off a human sweep of the site to find and remove any similar content.”