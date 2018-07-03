Kevin Spacey Accused of 3 New Sexual Assaults in London Area

Actor Kevin Spacey faces three new accusations of sexual assault in and near London, according to Variety, which said it had confirmed the allegations with Scotland Yard.

Police in London were already investigating three previous assault claims against Spacey, while other criminal inquiries are reportedly underway in Massachusetts and Los Angeles County.

TMZ first reported the new accusations, made by individual accusers who claim their assaults occurred in 1996, 2008, and 2013. This includes one person from Gloucester, 100 miles west of London, and another who alleges assault in the London borough of Lambeth, where the Old Vic theater is located. Spacey was the theater’s artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

While the police have made no public statements, both Variety and TMZ said they have confirmed the investigations. Two of the men filed complaints in February 2018.

Spacey first faced public claims of unwanted sexual contact when actor Anthony Rapp spoke to Buzzfeed News in October 2017 about his experience at age 14 with Spacey in 1986. Rapp said that Spacey had made a sexual advance and laid on top of him. In a statement, Spacey said he couldn’t remember the encounter, but apologized for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

The Old Vic distanced itself from Spacey immediately, but released details from an internal investigation in mid-November, after 20 young men, who had largely been on staff at the Old Vic, contacted the theater to report “inappropriate behavior” by Spacey. Their accounts largely occurred starting in 1995 and ending 2009, with two later alleged incidents. The theater said at the time that they recommended 14 of the men contact police.

Following Rapp’s disclosure, as many as eight staff members who worked on the House of Cards series at Netflix brought allegations against Spacey to the show’s management. Spacey was dropped from the program’s sixth and final season. Additionally, his talent agency and publicist stopped representing him, and he was scrubbed from scenes of the movie All the Money in the World late in its production process.

Also today, actor Guy Pearce surprised an interviewer on Australian television by unexpectedly describing Spacey as “handsy” when talking about their work together on the 1997 film, L.A. Confidential. Pearce didn’t allege assault, but added, “Thankfully I was 29, and not 14.”