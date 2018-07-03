Amazon Prime Day Is Coming July 16. Here's What's New This Year

Mark your calendars.

Amazon’s Prime Day is coming up quick—on July 16, to be precise.

And while it’s due to begin at 12 p.m. Pacific Time, if you’re not able to begin your shopping right away, fear not: this year, Prime Day will run for 36 hours. This will make it the longest one ever, up from last year’s 30-hour event.

What’s more, Prime Day will now be available in more markets as well. Australia, Singapore, Netherlands, and Luxembourg are among the new additions, and the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Austria will again be hosting.

Online, you can expect deals across a range of products as in years past. This will include several new products that will be launched for Prime Day, as well as deals on Amazon’s own brand products.

Fans of Whole Foods will also be in for a treat: there will be discounts on groceries and even in-store events, like cooking demonstrations. And those with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cards will also get a little something extra—double the rewards, or 10% back when shopping at Whole Foods between July 14 and 17.

Prime members in the U.S. will also get an additional 10% off hundreds of sale items and “deep discounts” on certain products.

And if you’re itching to start your online shopping now, several items are already on sale with new items and discounts being added everyday in the run up to Prime Day.