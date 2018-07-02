Cindi Leive, Susan Collins, Serena Williams: Broadsheet July 2

• Talking about abortion. There’s a long and important tradition of women who’ve tried to help dispel the myths and stigma that surround abortion by publicly sharing their own experience with the procedure. The list of those who’ve spoken out includes Billie Jean King, Gloria Steinem, Whoopi Goldberg, Representative Jackie Speier, Lindy West, Rita Moreno—and now former Glamour and Self editor Cindi Leive.

In this New York Times op-ed, Leive writes that her decision to share the story of her abortion, which happened when she was a freshman in college, was prompted by the news that Justice Kennedy is retiring, putting the future of abortion rights in jeopardy. “Against this alarming backdrop, my silence started to feel like a holdover from a safer time. Which this most certainly is not,” writes Leive.

While it would be naive to think that every Broadsheet reader shares the same opinions about abortion, I urge you to read Leive’s essay—even if you don’t agree with her views.

Reflecting on her previous choice to keep this very private decision to herself, Leive writes that silence “has a price: First, it renders the women who make this choice anonymous and lets those who would deny us our freedom do so without looking us in the eye…But would it be quite so easy to demonize this common experience if it were clear that the women who have gone through it include kindergarten teachers, clergywomen, Republicans, C.E.O.s, the woman who served your coffee this morning, who cleans your house, who signs your paycheck, who patrols your neighborhood? As the activist Renee Bracey Sherman, who runs the We Testify site, put it: ‘Everyone loves someone who has had an abortion. And if you think you don’t, they just haven’t shared their story with you yet.'”

