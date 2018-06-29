raceAhead: Remembering the Capital Gazette Victims

I didn’t know the origin of the phrase “cruel and unusual” as it relates to the U.S. legal system. Now that I do, it no longer feels like a subjective benchmark for punishment. For this, I thank Clifton Leaf; as both my boss and an opinion writer, he’s made an indelible impression with this essay. “[T]earing families apart and incarcerating children for the offense of crossing a border illegally in search of a better life is a punishment both cruel and unusual. It is a punishment wildly disproportionate to the offense.” He digs deeply into Tuesday’s order from the Southern District of California for the federal government to protect the due process of the migrant children currently separated from their parents. It’s a situation both legally murky yet morally clear, “much like the ethical zone where “cruel and unusual” lives as well—a place where the differences between right and wrong are separated not by legal lines but rather by our human instinct for fairness,” he writes. Please share.