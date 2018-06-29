Here's How to Watch the Last Launch of SpaceX's Block 4 Falcon 9

In the early hours on Friday, SpaceX’s Block 4 Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from the Cape Canaveral in Florida, carrying 5,900 lbs. of supplies, including a droid named CIMON and coffee from Death Wish Coffee Company, to the International Space Station.

What time does it launch?

The Falcon 9 rocket with its Dragon capsule (which will deliver the goods to the ISS) will launch on Friday, June 29 at 5:42 a.m. EST — as long as there is favorable weather and that there are no technical difficulties.

How to watch the launch?

There are multiple ways to livestream the launch online. You can watch the launch via NASA TV, which will begin coverage at around 5:15 a.m. EST. SpaceX will also be streaming the launch on its website.

Why does this matter?

This will be the last ride of the full thrust, “moderately reusable,” Block 4 model of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets, according to Wired. Both the Stage One boosters to be used on this mission and the Dragon capsule have been used on prior missions, according to Space.com.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk wants to reduce the cost of space flight by making more parts of the rocket reusable — and with a quick turnaround. The Block 4 model already has first stage boosters that can be reused several times before they are retired, but the turnaround to reuse these is months. The reported retiring of the Block 4 makes way for the Block 5 model (introduced in May), which will usher SpaceX into an even more powerful and reusable rocket era.

And, as Wired points out, Musk would like to reuse even more of the rocket and speed up the turnaround. The Block 5 model’s reusable rockets will hopefully be reusable up to 10 times, according to reports, and they will have a refurbishing time of 24 hours (as opposed to several months).

SpaceX has multi-billion dollar contracts with NASA, and this will be the fifteenth SpaceX resupply mission to the ISS.