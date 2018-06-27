Lexus Recalls 121,000 Cars Due to Risk of Fuel Leaks

Toyota’s Lexus luxury brand has recalled 121,000 cars worldwide due to the risk of engine fuel leaks. According to the car manufacturer, the diaphragm material in the fuel pulsation dampers of certain engines can harden over time and crack, allowing fuel to leak and creating a risk of fire.

The recall, which affects roughly 115,000 customers in the United States, includes a number of models with 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engines: 2006 through 2013 IS 350 cars, 2010 through 2014 IS 350C, 2007 through 2011 GS 350, and GS 450h.

Owners of these vehicles will be notified of the recall by letter beginning in early August. Toyota will replace the fuel delivery pipe with an improved system at no cost to the owner.

Toyota has not said if any fires, crashes, or injuries have been reported due to the potential fuel leak.