Google Home Now Speaks Spanish

Google Home entiende español ahora.

As of Tuesday, all Google Home products—Home, Mini, and Max—have learned a new language: Spanish.

While the devices’ wake words are still “OK Google,” users can get a full rundown of their schedules with “¿Cómo será mi día?” or listen to their favorite songs by saying “Reproducir mi lista de reproducción para hacer ejercicio.”

To get help in Spanish, just tap Menu in the Google Home app, select Preferences in the Settings menu, and then select Español. Google Home provides three localized versions of Spanish—for Spain, Mexico, and the U.S.

While Spanish has been available through Google Assistant—the multiplatform voice assistant— since November, Google announced that the Home and Home Mini products are now available in Mexico, after launching in Spain last week.

Earlier this year, Google announced plans to add 22 new languages to Assistant by the end of 2018—it’s still unclear how many of those languages will be reflected in Google Home.

The company also has plans to launch multilingual support to Assistant later this year. The feature would allow users to freely use multiple languages without going into settings and adjusting their language preference.

A multilingual Assistant is scheduled to launch later this year, starting with English, German, and French.