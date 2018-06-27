Facebook Has Devised a Way to Stop You From Seeing Spoilers

Facebook is joining Twitter in helping you sidestep all of those pesky spoilers that might ruin your movie-going experience.

The world’s largest social network will begin rolling out a new snooze function on Wednesday that will allow you to block specific keywords from appearing in your News Feed or Groups. The keywords will be “snoozed” for 30 days, which Facebook ostensibly believes, is enough time to help you sidestep spoilers. According to TechCrunch, which earlier reported on the feature, it’ll be available to a small number of Facebook users today.

Social media is home to many things. And spoilers are among them. It’s typically never a good idea to head over to social media sites when you haven’t yet watched the series finale of your favorite show or don’t want to know how the big game ended. Even those with the best of intentions might accidentally spoil something for someone else.

But whether Facebook’s feature will actually help you sidestep spoilers is unclear. According to TechCrunch, you can only snooze keywords when you see a post with the keyword in it. That seems to defeat the purpose of not seeing posts altogether. Facebook told TechCrunch that it’s working on a feature that will let you snooze keywords before you see the posts and could launch it somewhat soon.

Still, when you see the keyword you want to hide, you can choose an option in a drop-down on the post to hide keywords. Choose the keyword or keywords you want, and you’ll be all set.

If the feature sounds familiar, it’s because Twitter offers a similar tool for hiding certain keywords. In your Twitter profile, you can hide tweets that contain words you don’t want to see. The feature is handy for reducing chances of seeing spoilers or muting content you don’t want to see.