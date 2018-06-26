Maxine Waters, Donald Trump, #MeToo Stats: Broadsheet June 26

• Where is ‘singlewomenomics?’ Throughout the tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, we’ve all heard a lot about “womenomics,” his plan to bring more women into the country’s workforce. The initiative has been something of a mixed bag so far: Japan has succeeded in steadily increasing the share of working women over the past few years, though critics say that many of these female workers have moved into lower-level jobs.

This heartbreaking Bloomberg story adds an important new wrinkle, revealing one group of women who have been left behind by Abe’s reforms: Single moms.

Their ranks are growing; households led by a single mother rose by about 50% between 1992 and 2016. Yet the story notes that, “fewer than half of them receive alimony, and even if they can get a job, the odds are stacked against them. Working women earn roughly 30% less than men doing a similar job in Japan, and about 60% of women who work hold part-time, contract or temporary jobs where pay is lower and benefits can be non-existent.” In fact, the average single working mom is actually worse off financially than one who does not have a job.

The repercussions—both micro and macro—are devastating. The Bloomberg article leads with the story of a 4-year-old boy who was beaten to death on Christmas Eve by his mother and her two boyfriends. And child abuse, while a growing and deadly serious problem, is not the only issue faced by the children of single parents. They are generally poorer and less educated, and have far fewer prospects than their two-parent counterparts—a trend that Japan, which desperately needs a vital young workforce, can ill afford. Then there are the mothers themselves, who have few options for escaping this cycle of violence and poverty.

“Your choices become very narrow when you don’t have money,” Orie Ikeda, a single mother of two, tells Bloomberg. “You must put up with a lot of small things.”

Bloomberg