Amazon said it’s expanding its delivery of groceries from Whole Foods to five new cities: Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Minneapolis, and Indianapolis.

The program, which uses Amazon’s Prime Now to deliver meat, produce, and other staples to Amazon Prime members in as little as an hour, was introduced in February. Deliveries will also include select alcohol products in four of the five cities, except Indianapolis.

Amazon first rolled out Whole Foods deliveries in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia Beach. A month later, it introduced the service to San Francisco and Atlanta. Amazon said it plans to expand deliveries across United States throughout 2018.

Earlier today, Amazon also said that it would offer discounts to Prime members in all Whole Foods and Whole Foods 365 stores in the U.S. starting on Wednesday. Prime members will get an extra 10% off certain sale items and larger discounts on products marked with a blue “Prime Member Deal” label.

Previously, the discounts were available only in some Whole Foods stores. The discounts, which also apply to groceries ordered through Prime Now, require shoppers to download the Whole Foods app and sign in to their Amazon account.