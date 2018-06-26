The 10 Best Workplaces For Millennials

ILLUSTRATIONS BY JONATHAN CALUGI

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997—a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently. The 10 companies highlighted here know how to make their teams stay put—and stay happy.

1. Ultimate Software

Headquarters: Weston, Fla.

Employees: 4,723

Millennials: 41%

One worker says he’d be surprised if anyone could name all the great benefits “without forgetting at least one.” Many single out the firm’s integrity.

2. Salesforce

Headquarters: San Francisco

Employees: 17,417

Millennials: 28%

Employees at this cloud software firm like how much it gives back to the community. The transparency from top executives is also appreciated.

3. Edward Jones

Headquarters: Des Peres, Mo.

Employees: 42,950

Millennials: 24%

According to one worker at this financial powerhouse, everyone “is genuinely concerned with helping you completely fulfill your potential.”

4. Workday

Headquarters: Pleasanton, Calif.

Employees: 5,473

Millennials: 53%

Workday has a timer that turns lights off at 6 p.m. to remind employees that it’s time to go home, encouraging a healthy work/life balance.

5. Kimley-Horn

Headquarters: Raleigh, N.C.

Employees: 2,942

Millennials: 60%

Associates at this planning and design firm love the open-door policy. Management also values the knowledge everyone brings to the table.

6. Power Home Remodeling

Headquarters: Chester, Pa.

Employees: 2,440

Millennials: 90%

Notes one employee: “It doesn’t matter where you came from. At Power Home Remodeling, you’re at the same level as everyone else.”

7. Veterans United Home Loans

Headquarters: Columbia, Mo.

Employees: 2,295

Millennials: 42%

One military spouse was given an extra 80 hours of paid leave to spend with her husband before he was deployed and after he returns.

8. Hyatt Hotels

Headquarters: Chicago

Employees: 35,309

Millennials: 60%

One millennial worker loves Hyatt’s strong, relatable values and that it accepts “all people, regardless of race, sexual orientation, and gender.”

9. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Headquarters: San Francisco

Employees: 7,361

Millennials: 55.4%

Kimpton “values individuals and celebrates people for who they are.” Its leadership also encourages employees to let their “freak flag fly.”

10. Progressive Insurance

Headquarters: Mayfield Village, Ohio

Employees: 32,060

Millennials: N/A

This firm prides itself on its diversity. Management also provides many opportunities to change schedules to meet needs outside work.

This article originally appeared in the July 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.