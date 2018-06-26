The 10 Best Workplaces For Millennials

ILLUSTRATIONS BY JONATHAN CALUGI
Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997—a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently. The 10 companies highlighted here know how to make their teams stay put—and stay happy.
1. Ultimate Software
Headquarters: Weston, Fla.
Employees: 4,723
Millennials: 41%
One worker says he’d be surprised if anyone could name all the great benefits “without forgetting at least one.” Many single out the firm’s integrity.
2. Salesforce
Headquarters: San Francisco
Employees: 17,417
Millennials: 28%
Employees at this cloud software firm like how much it gives back to the community. The transparency from top executives is also appreciated.
3. Edward Jones
Headquarters: Des Peres, Mo.
Employees: 42,950
Millennials: 24%
According to one worker at this financial powerhouse, everyone “is genuinely concerned with helping you completely fulfill your potential.”
4. Workday
Headquarters: Pleasanton, Calif.
Employees: 5,473
Millennials: 53%
Workday has a timer that turns lights off at 6 p.m. to remind employees that it’s time to go home, encouraging a healthy work/life balance.
5. Kimley-Horn
Headquarters: Raleigh, N.C.
Employees: 2,942
Millennials: 60%
Associates at this planning and design firm love the open-door policy. Management also values the knowledge everyone brings to the table.
6. Power Home Remodeling
Headquarters: Chester, Pa.
Employees: 2,440
Millennials: 90%
Notes one employee: “It doesn’t matter where you came from. At Power Home Remodeling, you’re at the same level as everyone else.”
7. Veterans United Home Loans
Headquarters: Columbia, Mo.
Employees: 2,295
Millennials: 42%
One military spouse was given an extra 80 hours of paid leave to spend with her husband before he was deployed and after he returns.
8. Hyatt Hotels
Headquarters: Chicago
Employees: 35,309
Millennials: 60%
One millennial worker loves Hyatt’s strong, relatable values and that it accepts “all people, regardless of race, sexual orientation, and gender.”
9. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Headquarters: San Francisco
Employees: 7,361
Millennials: 55.4%
Kimpton “values individuals and celebrates people for who they are.” Its leadership also encourages employees to let their “freak flag fly.”
10. Progressive Insurance
Headquarters: Mayfield Village, Ohio
Employees: 32,060
Millennials: N/A
This firm prides itself on its diversity. Management also provides many opportunities to change schedules to meet needs outside work.
This article originally appeared in the July 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.