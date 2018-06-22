Term Sheet -- Friday, June 22

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

M&A OUTLOOK: PwC just released its 2018 Mid-Year M&A Review and Outlook, and it looks like we are in the middle of an unprecedented M&A cycle that’s about to get more complicated. Here are some of the takeaways from the report:

• M&A momentum continues: Mega-deals are here to stay. The number of deals north of $5 billion is on pace to double last year’s total, and to date has driven overall deal value up by more than 50%, Deals are also getting bigger, with more announced deals of at least $30 billion so far in 2018 than in all of 2017.

• Tax implications more important than ever: The new tax law has prompted executives to re-evaluate their growth strategies, including how much to commit toward M&A versus other investment options like stock buybacks or increased dividends. Sellers may reconsider assets that were previously too tax-efficient or complex to spin off or sell, while buyers in search of particular assets can more efficiently acquire a company and sell parts that don’t fit.

• Companies are crossing sector lines: Four out of ten tech company acquisitions have been by companies in other industries, with consumer and retail leading the way.

Dealmakers will continue to face some unknowns for the duration of 2018. Privacy data concerns are urging some governments to consider regulating major tech firms, which could have some unforeseen consequences. “Between a still-healthy economy and an abundance of capital, companies and PE firms largely continue to be well positioned for pursuing new investments,” the report says.

BEST BIOGRAPHIES: A few weeks ago, I asked you to send me recommendations for your favorite business biographies. There were so many great ones, so I compiled a reading list bound to keep you entertained all summer. Some of the suggestions include:

• Shoe Dog by Phil Knight (this continues to be the most popular book with Term Sheet readers)

• Personal History by Katharine Graham

• The Patriarch by David Nasaw

