How U.S. Demographics Are Changing: America Got Less White, Older, and More Urban Last Year

The nation’s over/under age demarcation line rose to 38.0 years, according to 2017 estimates released today from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2000, the median age was 37.2 years.

“Baby boomers, and millennials alike, are responsible for this trend in increased aging,” said Molly Cromwell, a demographer at the U.S. Census Bureau. “Boomers continue to age and are slowly outnumbering children as the birth rate has declined steadily over the last decade.”

By 2035, Americans age 65 and older are forecast to outnumber kids for the first time.

While the majority of counties in the U.S. continued to grow older, about half of the counties getting younger were in the Midwest. “Williams County, N.D., had the largest decrease in median age, declining by 7.1 years,” Cromwell said.

Increasing, the nation’s population is living in metropolitan areas.

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. gained one spot to move ahead of San Francisco as the 11th largest metro area. In the buckeye state, Columbus moved ahead of Cleveland.

New York led all states in domestic migration as over million people have left the state since April 1, 2010. From July, 1 2016 to July 1, 2017, 190,508 people left New York and 138,195 left California. But, California was net positive as 164,867 international migrants moved to the state. Net migration was negative in 14 states plus Puerto Rico last year.

The populations in eight states plus Puerto Rico shrank in size last year.

Diversity Trends