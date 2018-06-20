Short up top today! I’m on the run to do a series of events before I head to the West Coast for Fortune’s CEO Initiative in San Francisco on June 25 and 26.

Here’s an event you can join. Tomorrow morning, I’ll be interviewing Margaret Keane, the CEO of Synchrony, to help kickoff the Ellevate Network’s annual Action Summit. This year’s theme is Mobilizing the Power of Women.

In a world where it’s easier to find a senior leader named John than a woman CEO, Keane is an MPW treasure. She has a killer origin story—the pride of an NYPD family who surprised her tribe by choosing finance as a career then worked her way up from call center to chief executive. And as a role model, which will be our topic tomorrow, she’s institutionalized equity within Synchrony to make sure everyone feels welcome.

I’ll have a full report for you tomorrow.

I’ll also be asking for her best advice on how to survive and thrive as “the only one” of an under-represented group in a room of powerful people, a question that I know is top of mind for many of you. Anything else you’d like to hear from Margaret Keane? Hit me up.

You can follow our conversation on the live stream here. Tune in at 8:55 am Eastern.