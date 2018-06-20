Michael Cohen's Requests for Trump to Pay His Legal Fees Fall on Deaf Ears

As Michael Cohen’s legal fees pile up, he’s reportedly hoping President Donald Trump will foot the bill. But so far, his former boss doesn’t seem interested in doing so.

Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, is under investigation for bank fraud and campaign finance violations tied to the $130,000 payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels. In April, the FBI raided his office and a hotel room to collect an extensive array of documents from him.

The review of those documents is expected to end next week, at which time criminal charges might be filed. And The Wall Street Journal reports unnamed associates of Cohen say the investigation is bankrupting him and he feels Trump owes him for his years of service.

The Trump campaign has given some money to Cohen to help cover legal expenses for the Russia investigation. To date, though, it has not offered financial assistance in the investigation of his business practices.

Trump and his team may be unwilling to open their wallets right now, but in April, they did ask a judge to block the Justice Department from seeing evidence seized by the FBI. Cohen, meanwhile, is also fighting a defamation lawsuit brought by Daniels. And last month, he was hit with state warrants in New York for $185,000 for unpaid taxes on his taxicab companies.