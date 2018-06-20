Amazon Alexa's Immersive 'Westworld' Game Could Make You Freeze All Motor Functions

If you’ve ever dreamed of exploring HBO’s sci-fi fantasy playground Westworld, Amazon Alexa-compatible devices can now transport you there on command. Well, sort of.

Simply say “Alexa, open Westworld,” and an immersive, new choose-your-own-adventure-style game unfurls right before your very ears. Titled “Westworld: The Maze,” the audio-only game is a test of memory, improvisation, and self interest, in which every choice brings you ‘closer to freedom or brings you spiraling to the edge, to death.’

Featuring voices from Westworld actors Jeffrey Wright (Bernard) and Angela Sarafyan (Clementine), The Maze is a lush audio experience that feels matches the high quality of the popular show, so long as you close your eyes as you play along.

Alexa, open Westworld.

Find out if this game was meant for you and play #Westworld: The Maze now available on @Amazon Alexa: https://t.co/0L3u3qKd5j pic.twitter.com/G7VPVcgXBG — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) June 20, 2018

The object of the game — just like it is for William on the television show — is to find the center of the maze. To do so, players must answer a series of questions and make the right choices to proceed. In all the game should take 20 to 30 minutes to play, says Amazon, though the Alexa skill has more than two hours of gameplay and sound effects packed into its 60 possible paths to success.

Alexa’s Westworld skill isn’t HBO’s first crack at integrating with Amazon Echo devices. In July 2017, the Game of Thrones-maker slipped clever messages about its dragon-centric show into the responses of Amazon’s voice-enabled assistant. And though the companies haven’t officially confirmed any robotic-oriented crossover commands for Alexa, Westworld fans may get a kick out of telling the voice enabled assistant to “freeze all motor functions.”