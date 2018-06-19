Photography
Floating heroes
1st Place, Series, "Floating Heroes."Sowrav Das
Floating heroes
Taipei
Boys play in front of the Renaissance Center in Detroit. September 2014
1st Place, Series, "Floating Heroes."
Sowrav Das
1 of 39
Photography

LensCulture Street Photography Awards 2018: See the Winners and Finalists

Kacy Burdette
5:00 PM ET

The fourth annual LensCulture Street Photography Awards winners have been announced. Photographers from over 170 countries entered the contest, and 39 photographers from 22 different countries made the cut.

Street photography allows people to see other country's settings in a more artistic way. The winners in this years competition take you to the streets around the world, from the "futuristic urban scenes in Tokyo" to "intimate black-and-white moments in Berlin."

See the winners from the LensCulture Portrait Awards.

"In this year's LensCulture Street Photography Awards, there were memorable single images and strong, well structured series," said Juror Dewi Lewis, Publisher, Dewi Lewis Publishing in the press release. "It was great to see that, even now, there are still new ways to approach image-making and dynamic ways to tell old stories."

Awards were given for single images and for series of photos. Cash prizes will be given to the first place winners of the Series and Single Image Awards as well as the winners of the Juror's Picks. All winners, finalists, and jurors' picks will be included in a digital exhibition hosted by LensCulture and in Arles, France during the opening week of Les Rencontres d'Arles in July. The selected work will also be screened at photo festivals worldwide throughout the year.

The gallery shows the winning photos and finalists.

