Facebook Takes on HQ Trivia With Live Game Shows

Facebook announced a series of changes to its live-streaming, notably an HQ Trivia-like game-show platform, aimed at expanding the kinds of offerings that content creators can use on its social network.

Among the interactive features are quizzes, polls, and audience challenges that creators can offer to Facebook users in a live format. Polls will allow the audience to, for example, vote on favorite characters or to help decide what will happen next in a live video.

With Facebook Gameshow, multiple viewers can select from a series of answers, with those answering incorrectly being eliminated. Facebook is partnering with publishers like Buzzfeed on the game-show format.

“This will help a range of formats come to life, like a live trivia show where fans compete to see who knows the most about a particular topic or perhaps a direct competition between creators and their superfans on a topic of choice,” Facebook said in a statement.

The move positions Facebook to capitalize on the popularity of realtime trivia apps like HQ Trivia, which emerged as a surprise online hit last year. HQ Trivia announced a private round of funding in February that valued the company above $100 million and that was led by Peter Thiel’s Founder Fund.

Facebook also rolled out other changes aimed at strengthening the relationship between creators and their audiences. Some videos posted to Facebook Pages will be featured in Facebook Watch, a venue for original, on-demand videos. Also, creators will be able to see badges next to their most loyal fans to help create deeper relationships with them.