Samsung Plans to Use 100% Renewable Energy by 2020

Samsung announced plans Thursday to transition to entirely renewable energy in its offices, factories, and operational facilities in the United States, China, and Europe by 2020. The company has also joined the World Wildlife Fund’s Renewable Energy Buyers’ Principles and the Rocky Mountain Institute’s Business Renewables Center.

In its home in Korea, Samsung plans to install 42,000 meters of solar panels at its headquarters, and will continue to add approximately 21,000 meters of solar arrays and geothermal power generation facilities beginning in 2019 at its satellite campuses in Pyeongtaek and Hwaseong. Together, that would position Samsung to create enough electricity from solar to power the equivalent of 115,000 four-person Korean households for a year, the company said.

“Samsung Electronics is fulfilling its duty as a corporate citizen by expanding and supporting the use of renewable energy. As demonstrated by our expanded commitment, we are focused on protecting our planet and are doing our part as a global environmental steward,” said Samsung’s Won Kyong Kim, executive vice president and head of global public affairs.