Trump Foundation Accused of Violating Charity Law

President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation has persistently broken state and federal laws with improper political activity, self-dealing and failing to follow basic fiduciary obligations, New York said in a lawsuit.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood sued to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation and block its board members from serving on any not-for-profit organization authorized by New York law.

“The Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments to not-for-profits from Mr. Trump or the Trump Organization,” according to the complaint filed in New York state court Thursday. “This resulted in multiple violations of state and federal law because payments were made using Foundation money regardless of the purpose of the payment.”

The lawsuit names Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and the Donald J. Trump Foundation as defendants.