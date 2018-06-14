'Interested in a Job at the White House?' The Trump Administration Looks to Fill Openings at Executive Branch Job Fair

The Trump administration is trying a new tactic to recruit employees as White House staffers head for the exits at a rapid rate.

An email advertising an upcoming job fair—with the subject line “Interested in a job at the White House?”—was circulated to Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to a report from Politico.

The “Executive Branch Job Fair,” which is scheduled for Friday afternoon, will feature “representatives from across the Trump administration…to meet job seekers of every experience level.”

The flyer reportedly advertises a wide range of available positions in the White House and beyond—including within the Defense Department, Interior, Commerce, Homeland Security, Health & Human Services, NASA, Energy, and even the Treasury.

Advertising West Wing jobs is nearly unheard of, as the positions are typically highly coveted by those interested in developing a career in politics. Nevertheless, the Trump administration has had an unusually high turnover rate—due to resignations, firings, and reassignments.

The fair, which is being hosted by the Conservative Partnership Institute, aim to “specifically target serious conservatives to fill slots, from junior positions all the way up to assistant secretary-level positions,” reports Politico.

With positions like communications director still unfilled since Hope Hicks’ departure in March, and rumors that press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ resignation is imminent, the fair may be just one part of a broad hiring push for the Trump administration.