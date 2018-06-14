Sony Mired in Controversy in 'Fortnite' Nintendo Switch Debacle

Sony is in deep trouble with gamers, and things only appear to be getting worse.

The game company is facing backlash from PlayStation 4 players who are disappointed that they can’t access their PlayStation 4 accounts for the wildly popular battle royale game Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch. Sony has decided to block those players from cross-play or being able to access and sync their gamer accounts between consoles. That means that all of the progress, purchases, and other content on PlayStation 4 Fortnite accounts won’t be accessible on the Nintendo Switch or Xbox One.

Soon after that was discovered, gamers took to Twitter and forums across the Internet to criticize Sony’s move. Both Microsoft and Nintendo, Sony’s competitors in the market, haven’t created the same blockade and allow for cross-play between the consoles.

Sony had been tight-lipped about the controversy, but in a statement to the BBC on Thursday, did little to help its cause.

”We’re always open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience,” Sony said in a statement. “Fortnite is already a huge hit with PS4 fans, offering a true free-to-play experience so gamers can jump in and play online.”

The company went on to tout its 79 million consoles sold worldwide and said that it has a “huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles.”

Sony added that it allows for cross-play on the PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Other consoles, however, is where it draws the line.

Not surprisingly, the rather weak response only angered fans even more. Some are even willing to compromise and said that being able to keep their progress synced between consoles would be a nice feature.

Still, Sony hasn’t said anything since it commented on the controversy to the BBC. And as time goes on, the gamers are only getting louder. Whether Sony will do something to quell the unrest, however, is anybody’s guess.

Sony did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on Sony’s moves.