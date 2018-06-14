Amazon Starts Shipping a Camera That Recognizes What's In Front of It

Amazon’s artificial intelligence camera that can recognize items that are placed in front of it went on sale today to developers.

The camera, called DeepLens AI, is intended to help developers create AI image recognition apps and models. It’s not a consumer product right now.

One developer is reportedly already considering how to use the camera to help people with Alzheimer’s remember people they know. In that case, the camera would be loaded with images of those people, and when a person with Alzheimer’s encounters someone they know, the camera would remind them who it is.

The current iteration of the camera is 4-megapixel and can shoot 1080p high-definition video. It’s also compatible with a number of Amazon AI services including and comes with a number of templates to help developers get started with the device.

Amazon originally announced the camera, which costs $250, in November.

Developers who pre-ordered the device, which is available on Amazon’s website, should receive it soon. And yes, it’s eligible for Prime shipping.