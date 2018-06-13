Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode eight of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune writer Aric Jenkins discusses the state of digital streaming in sports, Time examines Trump’s denuclearization agreement with North Korea, Money looks into millennials millionaire aspirations, and Sports Illustrated breaks down the biggest favorites..and potential challengers… to win the World Cup. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.