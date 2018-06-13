Paul Marciano, Fortune MPW, North Korea: Broadsheet June 13

• Much ado about NATO. One of the newsiest sessions of this year’s MPW International Summit came yesterday afternoon, when U.S ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison took the stage.

Hutchison addressed the big news of the day—President Trump’s historic meeting with Kim Jong Un—saying that the agreement signed by the two leaders “acknowledges by both sides that they want a Korea, the whole peninsula, to be nuclear free.” She allowed that there must still be a negotiation over how exactly that denuclearization is actually accomplished, but called it a “major step and the farthest we’ve ever gone with North Korea.”

The ambassador did, however, seem to split from her boss’s view on another recent news story: The G7, and whether Russia should be allowed to rejoin the group.

Last week Trump called for Russia to be readmitted, saying “I think it would be an asset to have Russia back in.” But Hutchison told the London crowd, “I don’t think we ought to go back to business as usual with Russia.”

She noted that Russia was suspended from the group when it invaded Crimea and that relations shouldn’t return to normal “until they change their behavior in some way that shows they might want to be part of a rules-based concept in the world.”

Still, Hutchison insisted that the tensions coming out of the G7 meeting have not impacted her relationships with her fellow ambassadors, who she says remain “united on our security issues.” She told the audience that on Monday she walked over to the Canadian ambassador, who is one of her best friends, and “just hugged her and said we’re going to get through this.”

Fortune