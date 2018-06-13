Instagram Stories Get Shopping Tag Links for In-App Purchases

Instagram users will no longer have to exhaustingly search the web for the products featured on their favorite brands’ Stories.

As of Tuesday, retailers can tag and link directly to products showcased in their Instagram Stories. So far, the brands utilizing the new tagging service include Adidas, Aritzia, The Kooples, and Louis Vuitton.

Instagram users can click on the shopping bag icon in the Story for more details on the product and have the option to purchase the item directly from the brand — all without leaving the app.

While the click-to-shop tag has long been available within Instagram’s feed, the transition to Stories is a way for big brands to capitalize on the many viewers on their Stories each day. Overall, Instagram reports 800 million daily active users, 300 million of whom use the Instagram Stories feature.

“In a recent survey, Instagrammers said they often watch stories to stay in the-know with brands they’re interested in, get an insider view of products they like, and find out about new products relevant to them,” Instagram said in a press release.

Released shortly after Instagram hinted at plans to launch its exclusive long-form video series, these two new features might allow viewers to see a social media star wearing a certain product and then tap on the link to buy that exact item within minutes.

The buy links are free for companies to use — for now at least. This new click-to-shop Instagram feature could serve as a way for Facebook to get products in front of an audience that’s watching less television.

Instagram isn’t alone in expanding commerce offerings in the social media space. Snapchat reported earlier this week that it is testing shoppable Snap ads.