For the millions of students graduating from secondary school each year, selecting the right college can be a daunting task. Thanks to a new feature added to Google Search, however, navigating the college search process may be a bit easier.

Google announced on Tuesday that using Google Search to find a four-year U.S. college will soon automatically bring up information about admissions, graduation rates, tuition costs, notable alumni, and student life. In the announcement, Google cited a 2015 analysis by New America’s Education Policy Program that stated 63% of recently-enrolled and prospective college students feel lost when researching college or financial aid options.

The Google search feature will also display the average cost of the college after factoring in financial aid, complete with a detailed breakdown by total household income. For students interested in life after graduation, Google provides the typical annual income 10 years after enrollment in the college.

Google’s new feature uses publicly available information from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, according to Google.