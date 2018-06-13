Google Home Can Now Handle 3 Voice Commands at Once

Google started rolling out support for multiple actions to Google Home this week. Originally announced at Google I/O earlier this year, the feature allows users to stack multiple commands on a single “Ok Google.”

For instance, now you can say “OK Google” and ask for the weather, a news update, and for some music — without having to start with “OK Google” again (and again).

The result: A forecast followed by the headlines, and then your jams of choice come pouring out of the smart speaker. You can also ask two questions simultaneously. For example, you could ask what the weather is for both New York and Los Angeles, rather than asking for both individually.

Currently Google Home’s multiple actions only work for English requests. Google has said it plans to roll the feature out to other languages in the future.