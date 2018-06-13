Want a Free Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco Today? Here's How to Get One.

Taco Bell is giving every customer one free Doritos Locos Taco through the end of today, June 13.

Are you ready for a free Doritos Locos Tacos? Stop by Taco Bell today only from 2-6 PM to steal yours. Terms: https://t.co/F4C6tjpIQM pic.twitter.com/rjwz3OXn6W — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 13, 2018

Sound too good to be true? So did the prospect of the Golden State Warriors clinching the NBA Championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers in only four games. But that’s exactly what happened. And thanks to a Taco Bell promotion that promised customers could “steal a taco” if either team “stole” a win while on the road (the Warriors did so in Game 3), everyone gets a taco.

There’s a limit of one taco per customer, and there’s still time to get your own. Head to any Taco Bell location between 2 and 6 p.m. local time. No purchase required, though you may end up wanting to score some cinnamon twists while you’re there.