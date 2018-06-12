You Can Now Delete Snapchat Messages Before They're Read

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature that lets users delete messages they send before recipients open them. So, if you have second thoughts about something you wrote, either because it’s embarrassing, filled with spelling errors, or too harsh, you’ll have a small window to act before it’s seen.

To delete a message, users can press and hold on the message/photo/video they want to get rid of. A pop-up will then appear asking if they’d like to delete it.

Unfortunately, deleting the message won’t get users completely off the hook. Recipients will still know that something was sent to them and then deleted, they just won’t know what it was.

The new feature started rolling out this week.

In addition to the new feature, Snapchat also announced that it will bring the second-generation of its popular Spectacles, wearable glasses that post content to Snapchat, to Amazon this week. The new glasses are slimmer than the original, able to take photos, and are water resistant.