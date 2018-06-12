Bozoma Saint John, Glenn Thrush, MPW London: Broadsheet June 12

• Risky business. Lloyd’s of London CEO Inga Beale told the Summit attendees about how the 330-year-old insurer is attempting to cope with the unpredictable actions of President Donald Trump—and the effects those erratic moves can have on world markets—saying, while “we try to plan for every eventuality, sometimes we cannot.” Another factor that keeps the insurance chief up at night? Cyber attacks. Beale says she and a group of executives at the World Economic Forum recently mapped out a scenario in which one of the world’s three largest cloud providers goes down and estimated that, in just three days, the U.S. would lose $16 billion in business.

• Staying ahead of the startups. Not surprisingly, disruption is emerging as one of the most prominent themes at the London gathering. Take Booking.com CEO and president Gillian Tans, who talked about how her company is responding to the growing challenge from upstart Airbnb. A big part of that strategy is moving quickly to increase its “non-hotel listings,” which hit 5 million in April—up 27% in the past year.

• Sweat the details. One of the questions tackled at the MPWI Summit yesterday will be very familiar to Broadsheet readers: What concrete steps can we take to move the needle on business diversity? One tip that jumped out at me: Be specific. In other words, the idea that your company will promote “more” women isn’t enough. How many? By when? Who is responsible for meeting these goals?

• AI insight. Artificial intelligence is exciting—and terrifying. In order to see that the technology is managed correctly, governments, NGOs, and companies must work together, says Joanna Shields, CEO of Benevolent AI and an alum of Google, Facebook, and the British government. “AI will change our lives in ways that we don’t truly understand,” she told the London crowd.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Bozoma Saint John has left Uber to become CMO of Endeavor, the holding company of Hollywood talent agency WME.