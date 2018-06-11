North Korea, Canada, Italy, Net Neutrality: CEO Daily for June 11, 2018

Good morning.

Big week ahead. The President is in Singapore, where he will meet with Kim Jong-un. The outcome is anyone’s guess. A judge will decide Tuesday whether AT&T can buy Time Warner—a decision that could trigger a complete remake of the entertainment business. The World Cup kicks off in Russia Thursday, without the U.S. present. (If you want to learn more about how Russia stole the tournament, look here.) And the Fed will be meeting in Washington Tuesday and Wednesday—the only one of the big four events that has a predictable outcome: another bump in interest rates.

Meanwhile at Fortune, we are finalizing preparations for our CEO Initiative meeting in San Francisco June 25-26. This is our effort to build a community of business leaders committed to showing they can address social problems as part of their profit-making activity. Among those participating: Apple’s Tim Cook, Delta’s Ed Bastian, Deloitte’s Cathy Englebert, Synchrony’s Margaret Keane, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, and Genpact CEO Tiger Tyagarajan, to name a few. The group also will be hearing from Kleiner Perkins Chairman John Doerr, whose book Measure What Matters has hit the bestseller lists; Steven Pinker, whose book Enlightenment Now has sparked a lively conversation about progress (I’d argue these CEOs represent a last bastion of enlightenment thinking); and Bryan Stevenson, who runs the Equal Justice Initiative and helped Starbucks plan its racial bias training sessions.

We’ve kept the group relatively small, to allow for meaningful collaboration among the CEOs. But there’s still room for one or two more. If you are interested, shoot me a note, or go here.

I’m in Orlando this week, where I’m getting a mind-body-spirit check-up at Johnson & Johnson’s Human Performance Institute. I’ll provide an update on the experience tomorrow. More news below.