Watch the Futuristic Mercedes-Benz All-Electric Concept Car Drive Around Sicily

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new fleet of electric cars. And although things will kick off with its EQC SUV next year, it’s the EQA sedan that’s getting all the attention right now.

In a video published to YouTube recently, Mercedes-Benz showcased its EQA. First unveiled at last year’s Frankfurt Auto Show, the video showcases how the concept car will actually drive. And in order to tease its on-the-road exploits, Mercedes-Benz brought the car to Sicily.

The clip , which was earlier obtained by electric car site Electrek, shows a fully functional and driving EQA. The car features smooth lines all over and comes with a tinted windshield and windows. The front of the car features a light-up Mercedes-Benz logo, as well as red lights for a virtual grille. Blue accent lights around the vehicle add some additional design flair.

Mercedes-Benz said that its EQA would deliver up to 250 miles of range on a single charge when it finally hits the road. It’ll also feature an all-wheel driving mode and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just five seconds. A quick-charging feature will give you an additional 62 miles in 10 minutes, Mercedes-Benz said last year.

The latest video doesn’t shed any light on what the interior of the car will look like, how well it rides, how much it’ll cost, or when it’ll actually hit the road. And since this is a prototype, it’s subject to change. But Mercedes-Benz is certainly getting closer to going all-electric. And the EQA will be one of the vehicles that help it get there.