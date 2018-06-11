Angela is over it. On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. support from a G7 summit communique on trade “sobering and a bit depressing.“

The summit ended with tense discussions (as is evident from this incredible photo that came out of the meeting), but world leaders agreed upon the joint communique—until Trump pulled out via tweet following critical remarks from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs at a press conference.

Merkel also said Sunday that the European Union will take action against the U.S. tariffs.

“So we won’t let ourselves be ripped off again and again. Instead, we act then too,” she said, taking a more combative stance than she does in most public statements.

Trump left the G7 gathering for Singapore, where he plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, continuing what is arguably the most important week of the year for the world economy.

Don’t miss Fortune’s MPW International Summit which takes place Monday and Tuesday in London. Today we’ll be tackling topics from authenticity in leadership to the players disrupting travel and how to battle discrimination. Check Fortune.com and follow the #FortuneMPW hashtag for coverage of the event.