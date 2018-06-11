Good morning, Broadsheet readers! This is Grace, filling in for Kristen and Claire. Angela Merkel is fed up, “Ocean’s 8” crushes opening weekend sales, and Fortune kicks off its MPW International Summit in London. Have an uplifting Monday!
EVERYONE'S TALKING
Angela is over it. On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. support from a G7 summit communique on trade “sobering and a bit depressing.“
The summit ended with tense discussions (as is evident from this incredible photo that came out of the meeting), but world leaders agreed upon the joint communique—until Trump pulled out via tweet following critical remarks from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs at a press conference.
Merkel also said Sunday that the European Union will take action against the U.S. tariffs.
“So we won’t let ourselves be ripped off again and again. Instead, we act then too,” she said, taking a more combative stance than she does in most public statements.
Trump left the G7 gathering for Singapore, where he plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, continuing what is arguably the most important week of the year for the world economy.
Don’t miss Fortune’s MPW International Summit which takes place Monday and Tuesday in London. Today we’ll be tackling topics from authenticity in leadership to the players disrupting travel and how to battle discrimination. Check Fortune.com and follow the #FortuneMPW hashtag for coverage of the event.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Ocean’s 8. The all-female take on the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise collected $41.5 million in North American ticket sales this weekend, bumping “Solo: A Star Wars Story” out of the top spot. The movie, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway, also opened stronger than the earlier films, which featured a cast that included George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon.
Fortune
• MSNBC moms. The news network had record-breaking audience numbers in the first quarter of 2018 and much of the viewership growth has been driven by the 55-plus age-group, which has tripled since 2015, according to Nielsen. Kat Stoeffel writes about “life with an MSNBC mom: a liberal woman whose retirement years have coincided with the rise of Donald Trump and who seeks solace, companionship, and righteous indignation in cable news.”
The New York Times
• The most effective lobbyist. Meet Kayla McKeon, the first registered Capitol Hill lobbyist with Down syndrome. Her dedication and personal experience with her cause makes her one of the most effective lobbyists in Washington. “I make personal connections, tell personal stories,” said McKeon, 30, who works for the D.C.-based National Down Syndrome Society. “It’s hard for them to say no.”
The Washington Post
• Return of “female viagra.” Cindy Eckert (previously Cindy Whitehead) is back at the helm of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, the company behind female libido drug Addyi. “I need to fix access and make sure that women get accurate information,” Eckert says.
Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS:
Stitch Fix Inc. announced that Deirdre Findlay joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Charlie Rose? The disgraced former host and journalist, who lost his job after horrendous accounts of his sexual misconduct from more than two dozen women over many years, was invited to Allen & Company’s annual gathering in Sun Valley, Idaho. “The Allen invite suggests that, in certain quarters, [Rose] still very much exists, and raises the still unanswered question of what the afterlife of #MeToo men should be,” writes Vanity Fair‘s Joe Pompeo.
Vanity Fair
• Hire middle-aged women. Although they’re one of the demographics who face the most discrimination in hiring, middle-aged women with children are often the best employees. Tammie Jo Shults, the 56-year-old mother of two and a retired Navy fighter pilot, who calmly conducted an emergency landing of Southwest Flight 1380 last month, is a prime example.
The New York Post
• Trusted advisors. Color Genomic’s Katie Jacobs Stanton shares the circle of peers and mentors she turns to for advice. The list includes Brandless’s Tina Sharkey and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.
The Wall Street Journal
