Facebook Debuts New Service to Capitalize on Growth in Video Games as a Spectator Sport

Facebook has introduced a new service for watching people play video games.

The new hub, FB.gg, is trying to capitalize on the growing audience for watching others play games. The service includes live and pre-recorded video streams.

In addition, Facebook plans to fund content from gamers and e-sports that can be viewed through the new platform. It’s also working on helping elevate streaming through a new program, called Level Up. That program is meant to help new gamers get started and build a fanbase through FB.gg. by allowing players to earn money through what it calls its “fan support feature” that allows viewers to donate to the streamers. Level Up gamers will also be able to access new livestreaming features that Facebook announced earlier in January.

Invitations to the Level Up program will go out in waves over the next few months, according to Facebook.

The new streaming service is an addition to the gaming creator program Facebook launched in January. It also comes shortly after Facebook announced it was partnering with news publishers to provide video programming through what it calls Facebook Watch.