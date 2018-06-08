Chefs, Celebrities, and Fans Around the World Remember Anthony Bourdain

Many people woke up to the shocking news on Friday morning that famous chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in Strasbourg, France, as the result of suicide by hanging.
After years on television on several programs, Bourdain had become a beloved figure across both the culinary and entertainment industries as well as with audiences around the world, as famous for his culinary pedigree as his frank tone and wry humor.
Bourdain had most recently been the host of CNN’s Emmy-winning travel journalism series, Parts Unknown. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the network said in a statement. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”
Luminaries in the culinary and entertainment industries as well as fans around the world mourned the host on social media, many of whom reflected on the shock and sadness of Bourdain’s suicide so soon after the death of New York fashion designer Kate Spade.
If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here are ways to help: Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Available 24 hours a day and seven days per week, it provides free and confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or distress.