Chefs, Celebrities, and Fans Around the World Remember Anthony Bourdain

Many people woke up to the shocking news on Friday morning that famous chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in Strasbourg, France, as the result of suicide by hanging.

After years on television on several programs, Bourdain had become a beloved figure across both the culinary and entertainment industries as well as with audiences around the world, as famous for his culinary pedigree as his frank tone and wry humor.

Bourdain had most recently been the host of CNN’s Emmy-winning travel journalism series, Parts Unknown. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the network said in a statement. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Luminaries in the culinary and entertainment industries as well as fans around the world mourned the host on social media, many of whom reflected on the shock and sadness of Bourdain’s suicide so soon after the death of New York fashion designer Kate Spade.

Just saw the sad news that Anthony Bourdain has died. I watched his show when I was in space. It made me feel more connected to the planet, its people and cultures and made my time there more palatable. He inspired me to see the world up close. #RIPAnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/Cb6IfmzylN — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 8, 2018

Tragic news about Anthony Bourdain. Such energy being in his presence. Hanoi, Vietnam 2015 pic.twitter.com/sRKAzvPLds — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) June 8, 2018

I took Bourdain out to Brighton Beach for Season 3 of No Reservations. He was gracious, brilliant and charmed every surly Russian in sight. Everyone struggles. Each life comes with a long catalogue of pain. — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) June 8, 2018

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨‍🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018

My heart aches for Tony, his family, friends, and colleagues. Please be good to yourself. — Francis Lam (@Francis_Lam) June 8, 2018

The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade this week are a reminder: No matter how successful, wealthy or seemingly happy you are, we all battle our own demons. Reach out to one another. Destigmatize depression, addiction and anxiety. We are all in this together. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 8, 2018

Oh Tony. Oh no. Sitting here weeping. There will never be another like you. Really tragic loss. — ruthreichl (@ruthreichl) June 8, 2018

I loved that Bourdain didn't do a cooking show, he did a culture show. It taught how to think and feel, and how to empathize. — Eric Asimov (@EricAsimov) June 8, 2018

I am gutted and saddened upon hearing the news of @Bourdain, a beloved presence in the culinary community. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GIAijn3jIL — Carla Hall (@carlahall) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain's episode on Haiti is one of the few things I've watched with my parents. Long after I stopped watching cooking and travel shows I still watched Bourdain. He managed to find truth in places while eschewing tired tropes, to be sarcastic without punching down — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) June 8, 2018

I was very lucky to go to an Ecco dinner during Book Expo a few years ago. I sat at a table with Anthony Bourdain. He could not have been nicer. I asked him what he wanted to do in the future. Just travel, he said. Meet people. Eat. Everything else was just the way to do it. — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) June 8, 2018

Bourdain was one of the men out there doing work of reexamination & personal reflection & of truly listening to women, perhaps spurred by, but not limited to, Asia Argento. In addition to loving his writing & his show, I deeply appreciated this effort. https://t.co/PjsBKTtco5 — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) June 8, 2018

watching someone like anthony bourdain experience different cultures, people & food with unmitigated curiosity and joy helped me through my own depression and my sometimes-tortured relationship with food. RIP — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) June 8, 2018

When I interviewed Anthony Bourdain about #MeToo & restaurant culture, I was really impressed by his curiousity & ability to listen & engage—rare qualities in anyone, let alone someone so famous. He also seemed to legitimately want to examine himself. RIP https://t.co/UFbPFJpy82 pic.twitter.com/6fKaHxHg24 — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) June 8, 2018

I knew Anthony Bourdain. Not well, but in some weird, kind ways, and I am gutted. Please, please, please be kind to yourself and one another. Restaurant folks, @chefswithissues is here to support you if you need. https://t.co/D6YqQnCWK7 — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) June 8, 2018

I was at one of those dumb parties where everyone you talk to is scanning the room for someone more famous to talk to. Awful. I stepped outside to find a lil corner to hide in and Anthony Bourdain was already in the corner. I said “I came here to hide” he said… — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 8, 2018

Also, one of the episodes of this food show turns into him interviewing a bunch of people about child abuse, and who else has ever done that? — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 8, 2018

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here are ways to help: Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Available 24 hours a day and seven days per week, it provides free and confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or distress.