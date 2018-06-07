Amazon Fire TV Cube Brings Alexa—and Much More—to the Living Room

Amazon has launched yet another smart appliance. And this one is designed to give you more control over the products in your living room.

Dubbed the Amazon Fire TV Cube, the device connects to your television and acts as a 4K Ultra HD streaming media player that gives you access to a variety of services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and others. It’s also powered by Amazon’s virtual personal assistant Alexa, which means you can access content, turn on the lights in your living room, and perform other tasks by speaking voice commands and never picking up your remote.

According to Amazon, the Fire TV Cube comes with HDMI CEC, a technology that will give you control over compatible televisions, sound bars, and even cable boxes. With it, you can use a voice command to turn on those devices, change the volume, and more, without ever needing to sync your remote with the other devices. Even if your television is off, you can tell Alexa to turn on a show and the virtual assistant will take it from there.

The Fire TV Cube is the latest in a line of hardware Amazon sells to boost the “smarts” in your home. With Alexa’s help on devices like the Amazon Echo, Echo Show, and others, you can control connected thermostats, light bulbs, and other products.

Amazon is launching the Fire TV Cube on June 21 for $120. You can start pre-ordering the device today. If you’re a Prime customer who pre-orders the device on today or tomorrow, Amazon is offering a $30 savings, bringing the price down to $90.