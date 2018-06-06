A New Tetris Game Is Coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR

The classic game Tetris is getting an update before coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.

Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi, maker of Rez Infinite and Lumines, and Enhance Games announced that the new Tetris Effect game is set for release in the fall of 2018. The name comes from the Tetris Effect phenomenon, where players report seeing Tetris shapes after playing the game. Or they’ll see stacked objects and conjure up thoughts of grouping them to make them disappear. The visuals, sounds, and music all sync up in the game to further immerse players, Mizuguchi wrote on the PlayStation blog.

Mizuguchi maintains that the original Tetris game will remain at the core of the new Tetris Effect, but this version will add animations, backgrounds, characters, and music across 30-plus stages that change as you play, helping to convey a specific mood or theme.

There will also be a playable demo of Tetris Effect available at next week’s E3 conference.