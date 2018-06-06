Maggie Timoney Becomes Heineken USA's First Female CEO

Heineken USA announced on Tuesday that it would be appointing Maggie Timoney as its newest CEO—the first woman to serve as chief executive of a major American beer company.

Starting September 1, Timoney will replace current CEO Ronald den Elzen, who will be moving into a global role at Heineken Netherlands, the company said in a statement.

Timoney, an Iona College graduate who joined Heineken USA in 1998 for a national sales planning role, held an array of strategic planning and distribution roles within the company before she was named managing director of Heineken Canada in 2006. She then moved into a role as senior vice president of human resources at Heineken USA in 2010, before taking on her most recent position as CEO of Heineken Ireland.

“Maggie is a competitive and energetic leader who is known for inspiring teams, operationalizing plans and mobilizing organizations to deliver business results,” said Marc Busain, Heineken Americas region president. “She understands the challenges and opportunities that exist within the U.S. market and she has the right mix of strategic vision, people leadership and grit to ignite future growth for Heineken USA.”

Besides its eponymous green-bottled beer, Heineken also manufactures Amstel, Dos Equis, and a variety of cider beverages.