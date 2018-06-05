Lava Evaporates Hawaii's Largest Lake

Last Friday, Green Lake, also known as Ka Wai a Pele, was Hawaii’s largest freshwater natural resource. Today, it’s nothing but a memory.

Lava began seeping into the 400-year old lake over the weekend, resulting in a massive tower of steam, as the water evaporated. Once a popular swimming hole for tourists and locals that was 200 feet deep, it has now essentially vanished.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Drew Kapp, a geography instructor at Hawaii Community College, according to Hawaii News Now. “I’ve never even heard of anything like that happening before.”

The volcanic eruptions on Hawaii’s Big Island are also feared to have claimed the Kapoho Tide Pools and fish ponds, two other favorite local natural resources. The eruptions have also destroyed more than 150 homes.

The lava began flowing into the lake Saturday morning around 10 a.m. The plumes of steam were visible for miles. Now, the lake bed is filled with lava instead of water.

Kilauea’s eruption could result in the year’s first insurance crisis in the U.S.

HUGE PLUME! Lava has reached the Green Lake, Big Island, Hawaii…

IMAGES 1-3: By @Paradisecopters

IMAGE 4: By Kylesan Moore Thunder (fishing offshore)

VIDEO: By John Kapono Carter https://t.co/1i1QqghyUb

Supporters of 'International Day of Volcanoes'#InternationalDayOfVolcanoes pic.twitter.com/rNGeKt0HUE — Jeannie Curtis (@VolcanoJeannie) June 2, 2018

Aloha Green Lake. It’s last gasp before lava boils it into a white plume. Granted, I’ve never actually been there but I sure am feeling melancholy about it. (Photo U.S. Geological Survey) pic.twitter.com/2t9xReKKkc — DC (@dcb97) June 3, 2018

VIDEO: 2pm Eruption Update – Steam Plume Rises From Green Lake https://t.co/hykavkErR5 — Big Island Video News (@bigislandnews) June 3, 2018

Officials say the lava from Kilauea now covers nearly 5,000 acres on the Big Island.