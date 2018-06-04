Napa Valley Is Getting a Beer Train

California’s Napa Valley has had a wine train where passengers can sip of a glass of vino while enjoying the scenic views of northern California since 1864. Now the folks that run the Napa Valley Wine Train have decided to add a new type of train into the mix, a “Hop Train” that takes passengers on a beer-filled journey instead.

The train is hosted by Napa’s Palisades Beer Company. Onboard, passengers will get to spend the two-hour ride drinking the brewery’s beer as well as enjoying “bar bites.” The train departs at 5:45 p.m. from Napa, heads to Rutherford, and then returns to Napa at 7:45 p.m., with plenty of time to continue the beer-drinking adventure afterward.

The brewery’s takeover of the train will happen on Mondays starting June 18 and will run at least until the end of the year. If you’re interested in hopping on board, you can receive a spot online on the train’s website. Tickets start at $75.