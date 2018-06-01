And it may be an easy fix, according to Stefani Robinson, 26, the only woman in the show’s writer’s room. Although the FX show has received rave reviews, it has received some criticism for its treatment of female characters and storylines, which typically causes problems for Robinson. “I just see my name get thrown around, like, ‘Well she’s the only one, so she’s responsible. Is that how she thinks of all women?’” she said in a recent interview. “But I think when you are the only one of anything you are suddenly the voice for everyone. And it’s such a hard place to be in and, I think, not a fair place to be in.” For fans looking to find her voice, she wrote “Value” and “Juneteenth” for the first season – which focused more on Van, the female lead; and “Barbershop” and “Woods” – which focused on male character Paper Boi – for the second season.