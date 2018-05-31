Zynga Buys Fellow Mobile Game Developer Gram Games for $250 Million

Mobile gaming giant Zynga purchased competitor Gram Games for $250 million Wednesday.

Zynga’s game titles include Words With Friends and Farmville while Gram Games owned 1010! and Merge Dragons! All 77 of Gram Games’s employees will join Zynga, VentureBeat reported.

“We look forward to marrying our unique approach to game making with Zynga’s live services expertise to grow our games and continue to delight millions of players around the world,” Gram Games co-founder Kaan Karamanci told Venture Beat.

Zynga’s stock was up 3% following the announcement. The gaming company’s revenue comes from ads on its platforms and in-game purchases, according to Reuters. It’s also not Zynga’s first purchase from another mobile game developer. Zynga bought assets Peak Games, including its studio, last year for $100 million.